Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
“The Passion of Christ” — Exploring Holy Week through anthems, congregational song and narration. 6 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South, free-will offering; 574-6700, v7pc.org/passion.
Steve Green — 6-7:30 p.m., Sunnyside Christian Church, 2025 N. Murray Blvd., $20 in advance, $25 at door, if available; tinyurl.com/yycagh7z.
THURSDAY
Living Last Supper — 7-9 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd.; 598-7013; sunriseumc.com.
FRIDAY
Harvest of Sorrow — Concert with choir and orchestra, 7-9 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., free-will offering; 598-7013; sunriseumc.com.
MAY 5
Concert and Hymn Sing — 3 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., nonperishable food items accepted to benefit Mercy’s Gate; 598-7013; sunriseumc.com.
Classes
WEDNESDAY
Faith & Science: Compatible or Not? An Engineer Looks at the Bible — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillar institute.org.
APRIL 25
Tour of Mount St. Francis — 9-11:30 a.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church, 2650 Parish View, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Ronny Hinson — 6:30 p.m., Heart of Worship Ministries, 3445 Parkmoor Village Drive, free-will offering; howministries.org/ronny- hinson-1.
APRIL 26
Conversation with Kay Warren — Finding Life After Loss — 6-8 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Registration: heavenly hopeandhealing.org.
Conferences/Retreats
APRIL 27
Woman’s Story Mini-Retreat — Come to the Water — 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Ministry Center, Parish Hall at Mount St. Francis, 2650 Parish View, $15. Reservations: 955-3782.
