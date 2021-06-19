NEED HELP?
Harley’s Hope Foundation — Provides financial assistance for major veterinary care and behavior-modification services, a list of Colorado pet care resources and information on pet care and safety: harleys-hopefoundation.org, 495-6083.
AVAILABLE
Safe Place for Pets — Finding homes for pets of terminally ill owners. For information on rehoming pets or to find available pets for adoption, call 359-0201, go to safeplacepets.org.
LOOKING TO HELP?
9-Lives Rescue — Foster homes needed. Supplies, medical care provided; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Breeder Release Adoption Service — Donations of money, food, dog collars and harnesses accepted; breederadoptions.org.
