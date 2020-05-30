Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.