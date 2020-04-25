ADOPTIONS
Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region — All adoption appointments for the Colorado Springs campus are full. Updated adoption procedures will be released Thursday, and more pets are expected to be available next week.
NEED HELP?
Harley’s Hope Foundation — Provides financial assistance for major veterinary care and behavior-modification services, access to a list of Colorado pet care resources and educational information on preventive pet care and safety: harleys-hopefoundation.org, 495-6083.
AVAILABLE
Safe Place for Pets — Finding homes for pets of terminally ill owners. For information on rehoming pets or to find available pets for adoption, call 359-0201 or go to safeplacepets.org.
Adopt a Shelter Pet license plates — $80 one-time fee for new or replacement plates in addition to other taxes and fees, $25 renewal fee. Part of funds benefit the Pet Overpopulation Fund; colorado.gov.
WHAT TO DO IF?
If an animal bites you, your pet runs away or you find a stray, call the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 473-1741. To list a lost or found pet, go to hsppr.org.
Adoptions at HSPPR are open by appointment only. Make your adoption appointment at www.hsppr.org/appointment.
