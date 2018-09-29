EVENTS
THURSDAY
Blessing of the Pets — 2:50 p.m., St. Peter Catholic School, 124 First St., Monument, free; 481-3511.
OCT. 7
Do Good with Burritos — To benefit the Old Mutt Hut, 4-8 p.m., Chipotle, 5102 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 170; theoldmutthut.org.
OCT. 13
National Mill Dog Rescue Gala — 5:30-9 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $125. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y8oxc3m6.
SATURDAYS
Look What the Cat Brought In Kitty Love Cat Cafe — With refreshments and felines to interact with, 1-4 p.m., 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
ADOPTION FAIRS
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
New Hope Rescue Inc. — Dogs and cats, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, New Hope Rescue Adoption Center, 3109 N. Hancock Ave.; newhoperescue.homestead.com.
Saint Animal Rescue — Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small caged animals, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 3060 N. Powers Blvd.; 541-3099, saintanimalrescue.org.
SLV Animal Welfare Society — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave.; 587-9663, woof@slvaws.org.
NEED HELP?
Harley’s Hope Foundation — Provides financial assistance for major veterinary care and behavior-modification services, access to a list of Colorado pet care resources and educational information on preventive pet care and safety: harleys-hopefoundation.org, 495-6083.
AVAILABLE
Safe Place for Pets — Finding homes for pets of terminally ill owners. For information on rehoming pets or to find available pets for adoption, call 359-0201, go to safeplacepets.org.
LOOKING TO HELP?
Happy Cats Haven — Cleaners and adoptions needed, plus Costco, grocery and office supply gift cards; gently used cat equipment; 362-4600, happycatshaven.org.