EVENTS
SATURDAY
Yard Sale — To benefit the Old Mutt Hut, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 1632 Wood Ave.; 287-0030.
Pawtoberfest — Dog-friendly festival with craft brews and spirits tasting, food trucks and more, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st and Rio Grande streets, $50, $30 for ages 13-17, free for ages 12 and younger; pawtoberfest.org.
SEPT. 22
Tastings, Tapas and Treasures — Spirit tastings, appetizers, silent auction to benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, 6-8 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., $30. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ycs7mm2e.
Wags to Wishes Gala — To benefit Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, 6-9 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y82aals4.
SATURDAYS
Look What the Cat Brought In Kitty Love Cat Cafe — With refreshments and felines to interact with, 1-4 p.m., 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
ADOPTION FAIRS
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Email pet events two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.