SATURDAY
Christmas in October — New and gently used Christmas decorations, ornaments, new dog items and more, to benefit the Old Mutt Hut, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 1632 Wood Ave.; tinyurl.com/yyvkmur2.
All Breed Rescue & Training’s Bone Appétite Gala — 5:30-9 p.m., Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $100. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ycemlvdq.
TUESDAY
CPR/First Aid Class — To benefit Paws N Hooves Animal Rescue, 6-8 p.m., Woodmoor Barn Community Center, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $15; monument commtraining@gmail.com.
SATURDAYS
Look What the Cat Brought In Kitty Love Cat Cafe — With refreshments and felines to interact with, 1-4 p.m., 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
ADOPTION FAIRS
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
New Hope Rescue Inc. — Dogs and cats, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, New Hope Rescue Adoption Center, 3109 N. Hancock Ave.; newhoperescue.homestead.com.
Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Bentley’s Pet Stuff, 5627 Barnes Road; rockymountaincockerrescue.org.
Saint Animal Rescue — Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small caged animals, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 3060 N. Powers Blvd.; 541-3099, saintanimalrescue.org.
Second Chance Animal Rescue Foundation — Dogs, puppies, cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Wag N’ Wash, 1234 E. Woodmen Road; secondchance-arf.petfinder.com.
SLV Animal Welfare Society — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave.; 587-9663, woof@slvaws.org.
Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Noon-4 p.m. Saturday , Petco, 3050 N. Powers Blvd.; 266-1224, wbars.org.
AVAILABLE
Safe Place for Pets — Finding homes for pets of terminally ill owners. For information on rehoming pets or to find available pets for adoption, call 359-0201, go to safeplacepets.org.
LOOKING TO HELP?
Breeder Release Adoption Service — Donations of money, food, dog collars and harnesses accepted; breederadoptions.org.
Happy Cats Haven — Volunteer cleaners and adoption help needed as well as donations of Costco, grocery and office supply gift cards, gently used cat equipment; 362-4600, happycatshaven.org.
Rescued Hearts Unique Boutique — Thrift store volunteers needed. Proceeds benefit animal rescue and cause groups; 466-9797.
Robertson Rescue Ranch — Safe haven for horses, donkey and mules, monetary and farm equipment donations accepted; robertson.rescue@yahoo.com.
Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue — Volunteers and fosters needed; rockymountaincockerrescue.org.
