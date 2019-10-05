EVENTS
SUNDAY
Dog Jog — To benefit National Mill Dog Rescue, noon-4 p.m., 5335 JD Johnson Road, Peyton, $35. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y58ph2xc.
Pet Lovers Fair — Vendors, food truck and more, 2-4 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, United Church of Christ, 315 Lake Ave., free admission; 473-1807, acubbage@broadmoorchurch.org.
OCT. 12-13
Halloween Hiss-teria Purebred and Household Cat Show — To benefit Garden of the Cats, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 13, Play it Again Sports, 5025 N. Academy Blvd., $5, $10 for family of four, $5 for military and seniors, free for ages 2 and younger; gardenof thecats.com/page27.html.
SATURDAYS
Look What the Cat Brought In Kitty Love Cat Cafe — With refreshments and felines to interact with, 1-4 p.m., 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
ADOPTION FAIRS
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
New Hope Rescue Inc. — Dogs and cats, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, New Hope Rescue Adoption Center, 3109 N. Hancock Ave.; newhoperescue.homestead.com.
Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Republic of Paws, 5980 Stetson Hills Blvd.; rockymountaincockerrescue.org.
Saint Animal Rescue — Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small caged animals, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 3060 N. Powers Blvd.; 541-3099, saintanimalrescue.org.
SLV Animal Welfare Society — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave.; 587-9663, woof@slvaws.org.
Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Noon-4 p.m. Saturday , Petco, 3050 N. Powers Blvd.; 266-1224, wbars.org.
AVAILABLE
Safe Place for Pets — Finding homes for pets of terminally ill owners. For information on rehoming pets or to find available pets for adoption, call 359-0201, go to safeplacepets.org.
LOOKING TO HELP?
Breeder Release Adoption Service — Donations of money, food, dog collars and harnesses accepted; breederadoptions.org.
Happy Cats Haven — Volunteer cleaners and adoption help needed as well as donations of Costco, grocery and office supply gift cards, gently used cat equipment; 362-4600, happycatshaven.org.
Rescued Hearts Unique Boutique — Thrift store volunteers needed. Proceeds benefit animal rescue and cause groups; 466-9797.
St. Paws — Donations of money, gently used household goods, clothes, pet supplies and more accepted, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays at St. Paws Thrift Store, 3275 E. Platte Ave., to benefit organizations serving abandoned, neglected or abused animals; Vicki Doerfler, 597-3647.
Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Volunteers and foster homes needed; donations of Wal-Mart/Sam’s Club gift cards, cat litter, cat/kitten food and blankets being accepted; 213-1127, wbars.org.
Email adoption fairs and pet events at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.