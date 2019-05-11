EVENTS
MAY 18
Fundraising Yard Sale — To benefit The Old Mutt Hut, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 1632 Wood Ave.; 287-0030.
ADOPTION FAIRS
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Colorado Greyhound Adoption — 1-3 p.m. Saturday , Petco, 1820A W. Uintah St.; Jane Troyer, 633-2524.
Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
New Hope Rescue Inc. — Dogs and cats, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, New Hope Rescue Adoption Center, 3109 N. Hancock Ave.; newhoperescue.homestead.com.
Saint Animal Rescue — Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small caged animals, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 3060 N. Powers Blvd.; 541-3099, saintanimalrescue.org.
Second Chance Animal Rescue Foundation — Dogs, puppies, cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Wag N’ Wash, 1234 E. Woodmen Road; secondchance-arf.petfinder.com.
SLV Animal Welfare Society — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave.; 587-9663, woof@slvaws.org.
Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Noon-4 p.m. Saturday , Petco, 9835 Prominent Point; 495-4337, wbars.org.
NEED HELP?
Harley’s Hope Foundation — Provides financial assistance for major veterinary care and behavior-modification services, access to a list of Colorado pet care resources and educational information on preventive pet care and safety: harleys-hopefoundation.org, 495-6083.
Email adoption fairs and pet events: listings@gazette.com.