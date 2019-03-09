EVENTS
THROUGH MARCH 20
Coolest St. Patty’s Day Dog Contest — Hosted by Monument Hill Kiwanis Club to benefit suicide prevention efforts in School Districts 38 and 20. Upload photo or vote at monumenthillkiwanis.org, $10 per photo, $1 per vote.
MARCH 16
Taste of the Irish Cook-off — To benefit the Pet Food Pantry, 2-4 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $10, includes a 12-ounce beer; petfoodpantrytc.com.
ADOPTION FAIRS
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Colorado Greyhound Adoption — 1-3 p.m. Saturday , Petco, 1820A W. Uintah St.; Jane Troyer, 633-2524.
Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
New Hope Rescue Inc. — Dogs and cats, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, New Hope Rescue Adoption Center, 3109 N. Hancock Ave.; newhoperescue.homestead.com.
Saint Animal Rescue — Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small caged animals, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 3060 N. Powers Blvd.; 541-3099, saintanimalrescue.org.
Second Chance Animal Rescue Foundation — Dogs, puppies, cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Wag N’ Wash, 1234 E. Woodmen Road; secondchance-arf.petfinder.com.
SLV Animal Welfare Society — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave.; 587-9663, woof@slvaws.org.
Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Noon-4 p.m. Saturday , Petco, 9835 Prominent Point; 495-4337, wbars.org.
NEED HELP?
Harley’s Hope Foundation — Provides financial assistance for major veterinary care and behavior-modification services, access to a list of Colorado pet care resources and educational information on preventive pet care and safety: harleys-hopefoundation.org, 495-6083.
LOOKING TO HELP?
Look What the Cat Brought In — Volunteers for shelter tasks and fosters for kittens and cats, 2129 E. Boulder St.; 331-6852, lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
Rescued Hearts Unique Boutique — Thrift store volunteers needed. Proceeds benefit animal rescue and cause groups; 466-9797.
Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue — Volunteers and fosters needed; rockymountaincockerrescue.org.
St. Paws — Donations of money, gently used household goods, clothes, pet supplies, and more accepted, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays at St. Paws Thrift Store, 3275 E. Platte Ave., to benefit organizations serving abandoned, neglected or abused animals; Vicki Doerfler, 597-3647.
Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Volunteers and foster homes needed, donations of Wal-Mart/Sam’s Club gift cards, cat litter, cat/kitten food and blankets being accepted; 213-1127, wbars.org.
WHAT TO DO IF?
If an animal bites you, your pet runs away, or you find a stray, call the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 473-1741. To list a lost or found pet, go to hsppr.org.
