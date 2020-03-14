Note: Some events are being cancelled because of coronavirus. Before attending events, make sure event is still taking place.
EVENTS
MARCH 28
Paws for Celebration Gala — To benefit Safe Place for Pets, 7 p.m., The Mining Exchange, 8 S. Nevada Ave., $75-$150. Tickets: safeplace pets.org/pawsforcelebration.
ADOPTION FAIRS
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Colorado Greyhound Adoption — 1-3 p.m. Saturday , Petco, 1820A W. Uintah St.; Jane Troyer, 633-2524.
From Forgotten to Forever — Dogs, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Pet Supplies, 3630 Austin Bluffs Parkway; fromforgottentoforever.com/events.
Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
New Hope Rescue Inc. — Dogs and cats, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, New Hope Rescue Adoption Center, 3109 N. Hancock Ave.; newhoperescue.homestead.com.
