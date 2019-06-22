ADOPTION FAIRS
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
New Hope Rescue Inc. — Dogs and cats, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, New Hope Rescue Adoption Center, 3109 N. Hancock Ave.; newhoperescue.homestead.com.
Saint Animal Rescue — Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small caged animals, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 3060 N. Powers Blvd.; 541-3099, saintanimalrescue.org.
Second Chance Animal Rescue Foundation — Dogs, puppies, cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Wag N’ Wash, 1234 E. Woodmen Road; secondchance-arf.petfinder.com.
SLV Animal Welfare Society — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave.; 587-9663, woof@slvaws.org.
Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Noon-4 p.m. Saturday , Petco, 9835 Prominent Point; 495-4337, wbars.org.
AVAILABLE
Safe Place for Pets — Finding homes for pets of terminally ill owners. For information on rehoming pets or to find available pets for adoption, call 359-0201, go to safeplacepets.org.
LOOKING TO HELP?
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Foster homes needed. Supplies and medical care provided; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Breeder Release Adoption Service — Donations of money, food, dog collars and harnesses accepted; breederadoptions.org.
Happy Cats Haven — Volunteer cleaners and adoption help needed as well as donations of Costco, grocery and office supply gift cards; gently used cat equipment; 362-4600, happycatshaven.org.
Look What the Cat Brought In — Volunteers for shelter tasks and fosters for kittens and cats, 2129 E. Boulder St.; 331-6852, lookwhatthe catbroughtin.org.
Rescued Hearts Unique Boutique — Thrift store volunteers needed. Proceeds benefit animal rescue and cause groups; 466-9797.
Robertson Rescue Ranch — Safe Haven for horses, donkey and mules, monetary and farm equipment donations accepted; robertson.rescue@yahoo.com.
Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue — Volunteers and fosters needed; rockymountaincockerrescue.org.