EVENTS
SATURDAYS
Look What the Cat Brought In Kitty Love Cat Cafe — With refreshments and felines to interact with, 1-4 p.m., 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatb roughtin.org.
ADOPTION FAIRS
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
New Hope Rescue Inc. — Dogs and cats, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, New Hope Rescue Adoption Center, 3109 N. Hancock Ave.; newhoperescue.homestead.com.
Saint Animal Rescue — Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small caged animals, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 3060 N. Powers Blvd.; 541-3099, saintanimalrescue.org.
SLV Animal Welfare Society — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave.; 587-9663, woof@slvaws.org.
Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Noon-4 p.m. Saturday , Petco, 3050 N. Powers Blvd.; 266-1224, wbars.org.
NEED HELP?
Harley’s Hope Foundation — Provides financial assistance for major veterinary care and behavior-modification services, access to a list of Colorado pet care resources and educational information on preventive pet care and safety: harleys-hopefoundation.org, 495-6083.
AVAILABLE
Adopt a Shelter Pet license plates — $80 one-time fee for new or replacement plates in addition to other taxes and fees, $25 renewal fee. Part of funds benefit the Pet Overpopulation Fund; colorado.gov.
LOOKING TO HELP?
Happy Cats Haven — Volunteer cleaners and adoption help needed as well as donations of Costco, grocery and office supply gift cards; gently used cat equipment; 362-4600, happycatshaven.org.
Look What the Cat Brought In — Volunteers for shelter tasks and fosters for kittens and cats, 2129 E. Boulder St.; 331-6852, lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
Rescued Hearts Unique Boutique — Thrift store volunteers needed. Proceeds benefit animal rescue and cause groups; 466-9797.
Robertson Rescue Ranch — Safe haven for horses, donkey and mules, monetary and farm equipment donations accepted; robertson.rescue@yahoo.com.
Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue — Volunteers and fosters needed; rockymountaincockerrescue.org.
St. Paws — Donations of money, gently used household goods, clothes, pet supplies, and more accepted, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays at St. Paws Thrift Store, 3275 E. Platte Ave., to benefit organizations serving abandoned, neglected or abused animals; Vicki Doerfler, 597-3647.
Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Volunteers and foster homes needed, donations of Wal-Mart/Sam’s Club gift cards, cat litter, cat/kitten food and blankets being accepted; 213-1127, wbars.org.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.