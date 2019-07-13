EVENTS
SATURDAY
Pints for Paws Brewfest — To benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 4-7 p.m., patio next to Ted’s Montana Grill, The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway, $25-$35. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y64z435y.
JULY 21-22
The Amazing Acro-cats — A portion of proceeds will benefit Happy Cats Haven, 1 p.m. July 21, 7 p.m. July 22, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $18-$32; 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
JULY 22
Irons & Pints for Paws Golf Tournament — To benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m., Springs Ranch Golf Course, 3525 Tutt Blvd., $100. Registration: tinyurl.com/y54bxqnk.
SATURDAYS
Look What the Cat Brought In Kitty Love Cat Cafe — With refreshments and felines to interact with, 1-4 p.m., 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
ADOPTION FAIRS
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Colorado Greyhound Adoption — 1-3 p.m. Saturday , Petco, 1820A W. Uintah St.; Jane Troyer, 633-2524.
Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
New Hope Rescue Inc. — Dogs and cats, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, New Hope Rescue Adoption Center, 3109 N. Hancock Ave.; newhoperescue.homestead.com.
Saint Animal Rescue — Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small caged animals, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 3060 N. Powers Blvd.; 541-3099, saintanimalrescue.org.
Second Chance Animal Rescue Foundation — Dogs, puppies, cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Wag N’ Wash, 1234 E. Woodmen Road; secondchance-arf.petfinder.com.
SLV Animal Welfare Society — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave.; 587-9663, woof@slvaws.org.
Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Noon-4 p.m. Saturday , Petco, 9835 Prominent Point; 495-4337, wbars.org.
Email adoption fairs and pet events to listings@gazette.com.