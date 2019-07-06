EVENTS
JULY 13
Pints for Paws Brewfest — To benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 4-7 p.m., patio next to Ted’s Montana Grill, The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway, $25-$35. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y64z435y.
JULY 21-22
The Amazing Acro-cats — A portion of proceeds will benefit Happy Cats Haven, 1 p.m. July 21, 7 p.m. July 22, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $18-$32; 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
ADOPTION FAIRS
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
New Hope Rescue Inc. — Dogs and cats, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, New Hope Rescue Adoption Center, 3109 N. Hancock Ave.; newhoperescue.homestead.com.
Saint Animal Rescue — Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small caged animals, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 3060 N. Powers Blvd.; 541-3099, saintanimalrescue.org.
SLV Animal Welfare Society — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave.; 587-9663, woof@slvaws.org.
AVAILABLE
Safe Place for Pets — Finding homes for pets of terminally ill owners. For information on rehoming pets or to find available pets for adoption, call 359-0201, go to safeplacepets.org.
LOOKING TO HELP?
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Foster homes needed. Supplies and medical care provided; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Look What the Cat Brought In — Volunteers for shelter tasks and fosters for kittens and cats, 2129 E. Boulder St.; 331-6852, lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
Rescued Hearts Unique Boutique — Thrift store volunteers needed. Proceeds benefit animal rescue and cause groups; 466-9797.