EVENTS
SATURDAY
Barkin in’ the Creek — To benefit Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., City Park, Bennett Avenue and First Street, Cripple Creek; rockymountaincockerrescue.org.
AUG. 3
Yard Sale — To benefit The Old Mutt Hut, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 1632 Wood Ave.; theoldmutthut.org.
AUG. 6
Bleating Heart Night — One dollar from every pint sold will benefit The Old Mutt Hut, 5-9 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing, 2727 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 123; theoldmutthut.org.
ADOPTION FAIRS
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
New Hope Rescue Inc. — Dogs and cats, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, New Hope Rescue Adoption Center, 3109 N. Hancock Ave.; newhoperescue.homestead.com.
Saint Animal Rescue — Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small caged animals, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 3060 N. Powers Blvd.; 541-3099, saintanimalrescue.org.
Second Chance Animal Rescue Foundation — Dogs, puppies, cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Wag N' Wash, 1234 E. Woodmen Road; secondchance-arf.petfinder.com.