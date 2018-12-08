EVENTS
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Deck the Tree with OrnaMutts — Decorate a $2 ornament with a small photo of your dog to benefit The Old Mutt Hut, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd.; theoldmutthut.org.
SUNDAY
Tea and Biscuits — To benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation and Wild Blue Cats, with live music, holiday boutique and more, 2-4 p.m., Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road, $20, $12 for ages 11 and younger. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y89jwaqj.
SATURDAYS
Look What the Cat Brought In Kitty Love Cat Cafe — With refreshments and felines to interact with, 1-4 p.m., 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
ADOPTION FAIRS
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Colorado Greyhound Adoption — 1-3 p.m. Saturday , Petco, 1820A W. Uintah St.; Jane Troyer, 633-2524.
Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.