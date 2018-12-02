EVENTS
DEC. 8-9
Deck the Tree with OrnaMutts — Decorate a $2 ornament with a small photo of your dog to benefit The Old Mutt Hut, noon-4 p.m. Dec. 8, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 9, Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd.; theoldmutthut.org.
DEC. 9
Tea and Biscuits — To benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation and Wild Blue Cats, with live music, holiday boutique and more, 2-4 p.m., Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road, $20, $12 for ages 11 and younger. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y89jwaqj.
SATURDAYS
Look What the Cat Brought In Kitty Love Cat Cafe — With refreshments and felines to interact with, 1-4 p.m., 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
ADOPTION FAIRS
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
New Hope Rescue Inc. — Dogs and cats, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, New Hope Rescue Adoption Center, 3109 N. Hancock Ave.; newhoperescue.homestead.com.
Saint Animal Rescue — Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small caged animals, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 3060 N. Powers Blvd.; 541-3099, saintanimalrescue.org.
SLV Animal Welfare Society — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave.; 587-9663, woof@slvaws.org.
Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 3050 N. Powers Blvd.; 266-1224, wbars.org.
NEED HELP?
Harley’s Hope Foundation — Provides financial assistance for major veterinary care and behavior-modification services, access to a list of Colorado pet care resources and educational information on preventive pet care and safety: harleys-hopefoundation.org, 495-6083.