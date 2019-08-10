Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.