ADOPTION FAIRS
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
Saint Animal Rescue — Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small caged animals, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 3060 N. Powers Blvd.; 541-3099, saintanimalrescue.org.
SLV Animal Welfare Society — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave.; 587-9663, woof@slvaws.org.
Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 3050 N. Powers Blvd.; 266-1224, wbars.org.
EVENTS
SUNDAY
Happy Tails Happy Hour — To benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 6-9 p.m., Pub Dog Colorado, 2207 Bott Ave.; hsppr.org/happyhour.
WEDNESDAY
Old Mutt Hut Fundraiser — 4-8 p.m., Panera Bread, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; theoldmutthut.org.
AUG. 11
Bark at Briargate — Trainers, groomers, vendors and more, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Blvd., free; tinyurl.com/y7cjgu6t.
Barkin’ in the Creek — To benefit Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue, an informative day about dogs with music, beer and food, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Cripple Creek City Park, 128 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek; tinyurl.com/y7gtw5k6.
Happy Tails Happy Hour — To benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 3-6 p.m., Peaks n Pines Brewing Co., 4005 Tutt Blvd.; hsppr.org/happyhour.
AUG. 18
Dog Jog — To benefit National Mill Dog Rescue, 7:30-11 a.m., Cottonwood Creek Park, 3920 Dublin Blvd., $20-$35. Registration: milldogrescue.org/2018-dog-jog.
NEED HELP?
Harley’s Hope Foundation — Provides financial assistance for major veterinary care and behavior-modification services, access to a list of Colorado pet care resources and educational information on preventive pet care and safety: harleys-hopefoundation.org, 495-6083.
AVAILABLE
Safe Place for Pets — Finding homes for pets of terminally ill owners. For information on rehoming pets or to find available pets for adoption, call 359-0201, go to safeplacepets.org.
LOOKING TO HELP?
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Foster homes needed. Supplies and medical care provided; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Robertson Rescue Ranch — Safe Haven for horses, donkey and mules, monetary and farm equipment donations accepted; robertson.rescue@yahoo.com.
St. Paws — Donations of money, gently used household goods, clothes, pet supplies and more accepted, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays at St. Paws Thrift Store, 3275 E. Platte Ave., to benefit organizations serving abandoned, neglected or abused animals; Vicki Doerfler, 597-3647.
