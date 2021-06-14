Almanac
Hiking
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Active Adults: Hike with a Geek, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $4-$5.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Hike with a Naturalist, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, $5. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Cahill Loop, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Aspen Trail, 8-11 a.m. Thursday, School Pond Trailhead.
• Outlook Ridge Sketching Hike, 9:15-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Wapiti Nature Trail, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Wapiti Trailhead.
• Cheesman Ranch, 8 a.m.-noon Friday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Homestead Trail, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Homestead Trailhead.
• Sunset Hike, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Nature Hike, 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, School Pond Trailhead.
• Turkey Cabin Overlook, 8-11 a.m. June 21, Black Bear Trailhead.
• Bird Walk, 8:30-10:30 a.m. June 21, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Catamount Institute Camps — 2740 E. Caramillo St. Registration required: 471-0910, catamount institute.org/summer-camps.
• Outdoor Explorers, for ages 9-11, Tuesday-Saturday or July 12-16, $405.
• Expedition Camp: Nature Makers, for ages 10-12, June 21-25 or July 19-23, $305.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $10 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
• Night Sky Program, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Visitor Center front patio.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• History of Early Explorers & Military in Pikes Peak Region, 8-9 p.m. Thursday, Amphitheatre.
• Nature Crafts, 2-3 p.m. Friday, Camper Service.
• Amazing Birds, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Visitor Center.
• Animal Scavenger Hunt, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Wapiti Trailhead.
• Stories and S’mores, 8-9 p.m. Saturday, Amphitheatre.
• Wildlife Touch Table, 10:30 a.m.-noon Sunday, Visitor Center.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
FIBArk — First In Boating on the Arkansas is America’s oldest whitewater festival, Salida; fibark.com.
Outdoor Skills
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Map Reading and Orienteering Workshop, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, $10. Registration required.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Fly Fishing, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday and June 22, Dragonfly Pond.
• How to Set Up Camp, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Lost Pond picnic area.
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 1-303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Knots 101, 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, $50.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.