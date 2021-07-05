Almanac
Hiking
El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.
• Jones Park, 14K, July 23.
• Firefly Celebration and Night Hike, 7:30-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $4-$5.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Yoga Hike, 8-10:30 a.m. July 21, $25. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
JULY 17
Woodland Park 5K and 10K Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8:30-11:30 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave. Stollers can complete both walks, wheelchairs can complete 5K with some difficulty, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
Catamount Institute Camps — 2740 E. Caramillo St. Registration required: 471-0910, catamountinstitute.org/summer-camps.
• Outdoor Explorers, for ages 9-11, July 12-16, $405.
• Expedition Camp: Nature Makers, for ages 10-12, July 19-23, $305.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $10 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
• Night Sky Program, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, front porch of visitor center.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Friendly Frogs, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday-Friday, $3 per person.
• Nature Adventures: Beautiful Butterflies, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. July 15 and 16, $3 per person.
• Active Adults: Wisdom, Wood and Wine, make a piece of home décor from recycled wood that will include a favorite quote from a famous naturalist, 1-4 p.m. July 17. Alcoholic drinks are BYOB, $20-25.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Map Reading and Orienteering Workshop, 9-10:30 a.m. July 17, $10. Registration required.
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 1-303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Knots 101, 5-6 p.m. July 21, $50.
JULY 23
Full Moon Paddle — 7-10 p.m., Cherry Creek Reservoir, 4800 S Dayton St., Greenwood Village, $45 with $11 gate fee; Union Reservoir, 461 County Road 25, Longmont, $45 with $8 gate fee. Registration required: rockymtnpaddleboard.com/lessons-and-events/full-moon-paddle.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
