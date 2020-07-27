ALMANAC
Most events have limited capacity. Some in-person may be canceled because of coronavirus. Before attending events, make sure event is still taking place.
Cycling
AUG. 8
Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb — Pikes Peak; pikespeakcyclinghillclimb.org.
Hiking
Colorado State Parks — Noncampground outdoor areas of parks, including trails, boat ramps, marinas and shorelines remain open; cpw.state.co.us.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle. Sign up at Visitor Center; 687-2366.
• Cheesman Ranch Loop Hike, 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
• Bird Walk, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Outdoor Ridge Mashup Loop Hike, 8 a.m.-noon Friday.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails App; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
AUG. 8
Rainbow Falls History Walk — 10-11:30 a.m., $3-$4. Registration: 520-6977, tinyurl.com/ybnj4rrz.
AUG. 15
Cheyenne Mountain State Park Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8-11 a.m. and finish by 2 p.m., Limekiln Trailhead Pavilion. Jogging strollers can complete the course with some difficulty, wheelchairs are not advised, no pets allowed on trail, free, daily park entrance fee, $8 per car. Face masks required; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Nature
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Online nature programs available daily, free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant. Virtual tours available; 748-3253, nps.gov/flfo/index.htm.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Lady Bugs & Friends, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Aug. 13, $3.
• Fountain Creek Nature Adventures: Sweet Snakes, for ages 3-6, with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 20, $3.
• Junior Bird Club-Bluestem Prairie Open Space, for ages 8-17, 8-11 a.m. Aug. 22, $5 or $25 for six meetings.
• Monarch Magic, 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 29, $-$5.
• Nature Crafts, 3-4 p.m. Friday.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Offering online activities for children; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/cheyennemountain.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
SATURDAY
Outdoor Safety Series: Family Hiking Safety — Geared towards ages 6-12, 9-10:30 a.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $4-$5 per child. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybnj4rrz.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for virtual and in-person events: pprrun.org.
AUG. 22
National Mill Dog Rescue Virtual Dog Jog 5K: 9 a.m. For cost and registration: tinyurl.com/yb7zjosl.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers: tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
