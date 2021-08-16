almanac
Cycling
Life’s 2 Short Fitness — Registration and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.
• Women’s Beginner Mountain Six-Week Biking Course, starting 9 a.m. Saturday, Lakewood.
SATURDAY
Tarry-it-Up — 30 and 50 miles rides, Tarryall. Go online for cost and registration: mountaintopcyclingclub.com.
Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Yoga Hike, 8-10:30 a.m. Friday, $25. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
• Preacher’s Hollow, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Preacher’s Hollow Trailhead.
• Osborn Homestead, 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Black Bear Trailhead.
• Rock Pond, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, Visitor Center.
• Dynamite Cabin, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• School Pond, 8-10 a.m. Saturday, School Pond Trailhead.
• Cahill Loop, 9-11 a.m. Aug. 23, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
• Skins and Skulls, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Visitor Center.
• Birds of Mueller Touch Table, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Visitor Center.
• Tracks and Trailing, 2-3 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.
• Forest Bathing, 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.
• Raptor Center, 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Amphitheater.
• Make Your Own Track, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, Visitor Center.
• Pond Safari, 1-3 p.m. Aug. 23, Dragonfly Pond.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Adventures: Crazy About Cattails, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday, $3 per person.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife. Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org. Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com
Outdoor Skills
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
• Survival Plants Workshop, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Saturday, $30. Registration required.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
• Wilderness Survival Presentation, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Amphitheater.
• Fly Fishing, 10 a.m.-noon Friday and Aug. 27, Dragonfly Pond.
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 1-303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Fly Fishing 101, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• Beginner Casting Clinic, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, $50.
SUNDAY
Full Moon Paddle — 7-10 p.m., Cherry Creek Reservoir, 4800 S Dayton St., Greenwood Village, $45 with $11 gate fee; Union Reservoir, 461 County Road 25, Longmont, $45 with $8 gate fee. Registration required: rockymtnpaddleboard.com/lessons-and-events/full-moon-paddle.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online events: pprrun.org.
