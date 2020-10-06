helphands

Contact about opportunities.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.

• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Doug Rouse, 866-6559.

• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.

• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

• The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, dreamcenters.com.

• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.

• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.

• Envida (formerly known as Amblicab) — 633-4601, envidacares.org.

• First Visitorpeakvista.org.

• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.

• Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

• Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

• Partners in Housingmdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.

• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.

• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

• Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

• Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.

• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

• Urban Peak — 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.

• Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

• Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

• Women Build — 475-7800.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

