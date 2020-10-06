Contact about opportunities.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Doug Rouse, 866-6559.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.
• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, dreamcenters.com.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.
• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Envida (formerly known as Amblicab) — 633-4601, envidacares.org.
• First Visitor — peakvista.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.
• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Partners in Housing — mdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• Urban Peak — 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women Build — 475-7800.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.