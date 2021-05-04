Helping Hands
Contact about opportunities.
• Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.
• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.
• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.
• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.
• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.
• Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.
• First Visitor — peakvista.org.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@flyinghorsefoundation.org.
• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.
• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — tellerhabitat.org.
• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Partners in Housing — mdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.
• PEAK Parent Center — peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/ volunteer.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmhearts warmbabies.org.
• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.