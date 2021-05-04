helphands

Helping Hands

• Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.

• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

• Cheyenne Mountain Zoocmzoo.org.

• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.

• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.

• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.

• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.

• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.

• Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.

• First Visitorpeakvista.org.

• Flying Horse Foundationinfo@flyinghorsefoundation.org.

• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.

• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.

• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.

• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

• Partners in Housingmdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.

• PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

• Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/ volunteer.

• SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

• Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.

• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmhearts warmbabies.org.

• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

