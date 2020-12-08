helphands

American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.

• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, dreamcenters.com.

El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.

• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.

First Visitorpeakvista.org.

Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.

Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.

Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhc southerncolorado.org.

Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.

Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

Teen Court — 475-7815.

TESSAtessacs.org.

Urban Peak — 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.

USOuso.org.

Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

Women Build — 475-7800.

