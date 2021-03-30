Helping Hands
Contact about opportunities.
• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com.
• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@ discovermygoodwill.org.
• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.
• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — tellerhabitat.org.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• The PLACE — 630-3223, theplacecos.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.
• Safe Passage — 636-2460.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@ sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.
• Teen Court — 475-7815.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women Build — 475-7800.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
