helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Helping Hands

Contact about opportunities.

• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com.

• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.

• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reservecoloradorangers.org.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@ discovermygoodwill.org.

• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.

• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.

• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.

• Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

• The PLACE — 630-3223, theplacecos.org.

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.

• Safe Passage — 636-2460.

• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

• SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

• Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.

• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@ sksfcolorado.org.

• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.

• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

• Teen Court — 475-7815.

• TESSAtessacs.org.

• USOuso.org.

• Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

• Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

• Women Build — 475-7800.

• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.

• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments