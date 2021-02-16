helphands

Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reservecoloradorangers.org.

Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.

Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.

Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.

Family Life Services —632-4661, flscs.org.

Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.

Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedical clinic.org.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.

Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.

Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

TESSAtessacs.org.

Teen Court — 475-7815.

USOuso.org.

Urban Peak — 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.

Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

Women Build — 475-7800.

Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.

Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

