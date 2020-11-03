helphands

• Crossfire Ministries — Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving meal prep, Nov. 14 and 21; Thanksgiving meal distribution, Nov. 23-24. Registration required: 650-4336.

The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

American Cancer Society — 1-800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

Community Advancing Public Safetyspringscaps.org.

Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.

Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.

Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.

• Flying Horse Foundationinfo@flyinghorsefoundation.org.

Friends of the Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

Girl Scouts of Coloradogirlscoutsofcolorado.org.

Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Drivingmadd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

Safe Passage — 636-2460.

Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.

Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

Teen Court — 475-7815.

TESSAtessacs.org.

Urban Peak — 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.

USOuso.org.

Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

Women Build — 475-7800.

Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.

Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

