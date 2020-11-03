Contact about opportunities.
• Crossfire Ministries — Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving meal prep, Nov. 14 and 21; Thanksgiving meal distribution, Nov. 23-24. Registration required: 650-4336.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• American Cancer Society — 1-800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — springscaps.org.
• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.
• The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.
• Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@flyinghorsefoundation.org.
• Friends of the Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
• Safe Passage — 636-2460.
• Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.
• Teen Court — 475-7815.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• Urban Peak — 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women Build — 475-7800.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.