Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Doug Rouse, 866-6559.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoocmzoo.org.

Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.

• Flying Horse Foundationinfo@flyinghorsefoundation.org.

Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

Partners in Housingmdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.

PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.

Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ ppunitedway.org.

PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.

PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhc southerncolorado.org.

Safe Passage — 636-2460.

Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.

Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.

Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

Teen Court — 475-7815.

TESSAtessacs.org.

Urban Peak — 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.

USOuso.org.

Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

