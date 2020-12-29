Contact about opportunities.
• Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.
• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.
• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.
• Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.
• First Visitor — peakvista.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.
• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedical clinic.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ ppunitedway.org.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.
• Teen Court — 475-7815.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• Urban Peak — 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
