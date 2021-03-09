helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Contact about opportunities.

ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com.

Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reservecoloradorangers.org.

Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@ discovermygoodwill.org.

• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.

Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.

• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.

Family Life Services —632-4661, flscs.org.

Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/ volunteer.

Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@

ccharitiescc.org.

• McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.

Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ppunitedway.org.

Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.

Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.

Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

Teen Court — 475-7815.

TESSAtessacs.org.

Urban Peak — 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.

USOuso.org.

Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmhearts warmbabies.org.

Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

Women Build — 475-7800.

Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.

Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments