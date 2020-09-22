helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Contact about opportunities.

• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

• Community Advancing Public Safetyspringscaps.org.

• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.

• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.

• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

• Depression & Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, dreamcenters.com.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.

• Envida (formerly known as Amblicab) — 633-4601, envidacares.org.

• Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.

• Flying Horse Foundationinfo@flyinghorsefoundation.org.

• Friends of the Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

• Girl Scouts of Coloradogirlscoutsofcolorado.org.

• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.

• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

• Project Angel Heart - projectangelheart.org.

• Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.

• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.

• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org.

• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

• Urban Peak — 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.

• Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.

• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Volunteers needed for the Harvest Festival and Miners’ Pumpkin Patch, Oct. 3, 4, 10, 17 and 24; 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

• Women Build — 475-7800.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments