Contact about opportunities.
• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — springscaps.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.
• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.
• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• Depression & Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.
• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, dreamcenters.com.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.
• Envida (formerly known as Amblicab) — 633-4601, envidacares.org.
• Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@flyinghorsefoundation.org.
• Friends of the Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.
• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Project Angel Heart - projectangelheart.org.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org.
• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• Urban Peak — 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Volunteers needed for the Harvest Festival and Miners’ Pumpkin Patch, Oct. 3, 4, 10, 17 and 24; 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women Build — 475-7800.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.