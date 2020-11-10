Helping hands
Contact about opportunities.
• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• El Paso County Parks — Christine, 520-6996.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.
• Family Life Services — 632-4661, flscs.org.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.
• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — tellerhabitat.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Partners in Housing — mdunlap@partners inhousing.org.
• PEAK Parent Center — peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ppunitedway.org.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions —
465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
