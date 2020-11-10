helphands

Helping hands

Contact about opportunities.

• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

• Cheyenne Mountain Zoocmzoo.org.

• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

• El Paso County Parks — Christine, 520-6996.

• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.

• Family Life Services — 632-4661, flscs.org.

• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.

• Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

• Partners in Housingmdunlap@partners inhousing.org.

• PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.

• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

• Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

• Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ppunitedway.org.

• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.

• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions

465-3989, myplaydate.org.

• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.

Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.

Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

