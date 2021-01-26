helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Helping Hands

Contact about opportunities.

• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.

• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Doug Rouse, 866-6559.

• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reservecoloradorangers.org.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

• Community Advancing Public Safetyspringscaps.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.

• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.

• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.

• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.

• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.

• Family Life Services —632-4661, flscs.org.

• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.

• Girl Scouts of Coloradogirlscoutsofcolorado.org.

• Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

• Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ppunitedway.org.

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.

• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

• TESSAtessacs.org.

• USOuso.org.

• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

• Women Build — 475-7800.

• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.

• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@ sksfcolorado.org.

