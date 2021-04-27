helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Helping Hands

Contact about opportunities.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

• District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.

• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.

• Family Life Services — 632-4661, flscs.org.

• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.

• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

• Girl Scouts of Coloradogirlscoutsofcolorado.org.

• Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

• Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

• Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.

• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.

• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

• Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.

• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.

• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

• Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.

• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

• TESSAtessacs.org.

• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

