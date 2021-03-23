helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Contact about opportunities.

The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoocmzoo.org.

Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.

Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.

El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.

• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.

Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.

Family Life Services —632-4661, flscs.org.

• Flying Horse Foundationinfo@flyinghorsefoundation.org.

Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

Partners in Housingmdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.

PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ppunitedway.org.

PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.

Safe Passage — 636-2460.

Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.

Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

Teen Court — 475-7815.

TESSAtessacs.org.

Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments