helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Helping Hands

Contact about opportunities.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

• Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.

• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Doug Rouse, 866-6559.

• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

• Community Advancing Public Safetyspringscaps.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.

• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

• District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.

• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.

• First Visitorpeakvista.org.

• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.

• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.

• Girl Scouts of Coloradogirlscoutsofcolorado.org.

• Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

• Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

• Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.

• Mountain Community Senior Services

coloradoseniorhelp.com.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning — 633-4991.

• The Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments