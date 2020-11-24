helphands

• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reservecoloradorangers.org.

• Community Advancing Public Safetyspringscaps.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.

• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@ discovermygoodwill.org.

• The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.

• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.

• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.

• Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.

• Family Life Services —632-4661, flscs.org.

• Flying Horse Foundationinfo@flyinghorsefoundation.org.

• Friends of the Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.

• Girl Scouts of Coloradogirlscoutsofcolorado.org.

• Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

• Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

• The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ ccharitiescc.org.

• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.

• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

Safe Passage — 636-2460.

• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

