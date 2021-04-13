helphands

Helping Hands

• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.

• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.

• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

• Cheyenne Mountain Zoocmzoo.org.

Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.

• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.

• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.

• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.

• Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.

• Family Life Services — 632-4661, flscs.org.

• Flying Horse Foundation — info@ flyinghorsefoundation.org.

• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.

• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.

• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Drivingmadd.org/colorado.

• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

• Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

• Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.

• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

• TESSAtessacs.org.

