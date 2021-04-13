Helping Hands
Contact about opportunities.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.
• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.
• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.
• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.
• Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.
• Family Life Services — 632-4661, flscs.org.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@ flyinghorsefoundation.org.
• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — tellerhabitat.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.
• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.