Contact about opportunities.
• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Doug Rouse, 866-6559.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.
• The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@flyinghorsefoundation.org.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Partners in Housing — mdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.
• PEAK Parent Center — peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ppunitedway.org.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
• Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.
• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.
• Teen Court — 475-7815.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• Urban Peak — 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.