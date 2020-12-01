helphands

Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Doug Rouse, 866-6559.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoocmzoo.org.

Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.

Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.

• Flying Horse Foundationinfo@flyinghorsefoundation.org.

Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

Partners in Housingmdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.

PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ppunitedway.org.

PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.

PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.

Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.

Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.

Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

Teen Court — 475-7815.

TESSAtessacs.org.

Urban Peak — 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.

Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.

