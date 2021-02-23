helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Contact about opportunities.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Doug Rouse, 866-6559.

Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoocmzoo.org.

Community Advancing Public Safetyspringscaps.org.

Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.

The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.

Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.

First Visitorpeakvista.org.

Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.

Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.

Girl Scouts of Coloradogirlscoutsofcolorado.org.

Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments