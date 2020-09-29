helphands

Helping Hands

Contact about opportunities.

• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.

• American Cancer Society — 1-800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

• Cheyenne Mountain Zoocmzoo.org.

• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.

• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reservecoloradorangers.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@ discovermygoodwill.org.

• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.

• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.

• Family Life Services — 632-4661, flscs.org.

• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.

• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.

• Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

• Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

• PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

• Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.

• Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

• Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ppunitedway.org.

• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.

• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@ rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

• Safe Passage — 636-2460.

• Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.

• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

• SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

• Teen Court — 475-7815.

• TESSAtessacs.org.

• USOuso.org.

• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.

• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

