Helping Hands
Contact about opportunities.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• American Cancer Society — 1-800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@ discovermygoodwill.org.
• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.
• Family Life Services — 632-4661, flscs.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.
• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — tellerhabitat.org.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• PEAK Parent Center — peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ppunitedway.org.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@ rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
• Safe Passage — 636-2460.
• Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.
• Teen Court — 475-7815.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.