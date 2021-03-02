helphands

The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.

Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.

Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.

• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.

Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.

• Flying Horse Foundationinfo@flyinghorsefoundation.org.

Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/c olorado.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

Partners in Housingmdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.

PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ppunitedway.org.

PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.

PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.

Safe Passage — 636-2460.

Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.

Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.

Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

Teen Court — 475-7815.

TESSAtessacs.org.

Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

