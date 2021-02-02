helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Contact about opportunities.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcolorado springs@gmail.com.

American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoocmzoo.org.

Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.

Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

El Paso County Parks — Christine, 520-6996.

Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.

First Visitorpeakvista.org.

Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.

Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscouts| ofcolorado.org.

Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.

SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.

Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

Urban Peak — 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.

Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@ wmmi.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments