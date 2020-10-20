Contact about opportunities.
• The American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 1-800-367-9723.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcd headstart.org.
• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermy goodwill.org.
• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.
• Family Life Services —632-4661, flscs.org.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.
• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — tellerhabitat.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedical clinic.org.
• PEAK Parent Center — peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ ppunitedway.org.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhc southerncolorado.org.
• Safe Passage — 636-2460.
• Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.
• Teen Court — 475-7815.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.