Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Contact about opportunities.

The American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 1-800-367-9723.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoocmzoo.org.

Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reservecoloradorangers.org.

Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcd headstart.org.

Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermy goodwill.org.

El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.

Family Life Services —632-4661, flscs.org.

Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.

Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedical clinic.org.

PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ ppunitedway.org.

PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhc southerncolorado.org.

Safe Passage — 636-2460.

Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.

Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

Teen Court — 475-7815.

TESSAtessacs.org.

USOuso.org.

Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.

Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

