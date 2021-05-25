Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.
• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.
• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.
• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.
• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.
• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.
• Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.
• First Visitor — peakvista.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.
• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — tellerhabitat.org.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• Partners in Housing — mdunlap@partners inhousing.org.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/ volunteer.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.
• The PLACE — 630-3223, theplacecos.org.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.
• Safe Passage — 636-2460.
• The Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.
• Teen Court — 475-7815.
• TESSA — tessacs.org. sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
