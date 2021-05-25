helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Helping Hands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Cheyenne Mountain Zoocmzoo.org.

• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.

• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.

• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.

• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.

• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.

• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.

• Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.

First Visitorpeakvista.org.

• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.

• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.

• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

• Partners in Housingmdunlap@partners inhousing.org.

• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

• Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.

• Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/ volunteer.

• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.

• The PLACE — 630-3223, theplacecos.org.

• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

• Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.

Safe Passage — 636-2460.

The Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.

• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

• SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

• Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

• Teen Court — 475-7815.

• TESSAtessacs.org. sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments