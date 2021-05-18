HELPING HANDS
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.
• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com.
• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — springscaps.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.
• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — tellerhabitat.org.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.
• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• PEAK Parent Center — peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.
• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.
