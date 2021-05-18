helphands

HELPING HANDS

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.

• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com.

• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.

• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

• Community Advancing Public Safetyspringscaps.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

• District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.

• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.

• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.

• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

• Girl Scouts of Coloradogirlscoutsofcolorado.org.

• Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

• Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

• Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.

• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.

• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.

