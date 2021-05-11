Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.
• Family Life Services — 632-4661, flscs.org.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@flyinghorse foundation.org.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.
• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — j drf.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Partners in Housing — mdunlap@ partnersinhousing.org.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.
• The PLACE — 630-3223, theplacecos.org.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.
• Safe Passage — 636-2460.
• The Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.
• Teen Court — 475-7815.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women Build — 475-7800.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.
