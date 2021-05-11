helphands

Helping Hands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com.

 Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reservecoloradorangers.org.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.

• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.

• Family Life Services — 632-4661, flscs.org.

• Flying Horse Foundationinfo@flyinghorse foundation.org.

• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

• Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

• Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.

• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — j drf.org.

• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.

MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Drivingmadd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.

Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

• Partners in Housing — mdunlap@ partnersinhousing.org.

• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.

• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.

• The PLACE — 630-3223, theplacecos.org.

PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

• Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.

• Safe Passage — 636-2460.

• The Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.

• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.

• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

• Teen Court — 475-7815.

• TESSAtessacs.org.

• USOuso.org.

• Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

• Women Build — 475-7800.

• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

